Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,741,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.28. 42,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. Crocs has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.