Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

COIHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $48.52 on Monday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

