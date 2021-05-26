Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $72,516.67 and $68.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowd Machine Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

