CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $122,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $10,373,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $62,051,331. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.83. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -495.01 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.