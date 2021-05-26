Crown (CCK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crown (NYSE: CCK) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

5/26/2021 – Crown is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Crown is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Crown is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Crown is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Crown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

