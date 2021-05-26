Crowns (CWS) Reaches Market Cap of $15.45 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $11.91 or 0.00030502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00081052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00987086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.99 or 0.09838040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00092252 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,902 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

