Cryptopay (CPAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00077968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00018460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00948661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.09761258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00090925 BTC.

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

