CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of CTRRF remained flat at $$13.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

