CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CEVMY stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

