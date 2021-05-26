CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.79

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 183004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,626,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CTS by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

