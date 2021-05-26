Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.94

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 3790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.