CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman Sells 10,000 Shares

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
