CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman Sells 10,000 Shares

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.