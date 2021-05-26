D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,512 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.46 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

