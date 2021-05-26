D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $469.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.15 and a 200-day moving average of $562.50. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $25,903,674. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

