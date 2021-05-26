D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,781 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

