D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,074 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $277.96 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.59 and its 200-day moving average is $255.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

