D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

