Dale Mah Sells 5,000 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,796.

Dale Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00.

EDR stock opened at C$8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.36. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.41 and a 52 week high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.51.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.