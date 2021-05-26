Dana Zimmer Sells 1,616 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $151.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $163.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

