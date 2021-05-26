Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $97.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,431,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

