Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 5.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $75.74. 3,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,798,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 626.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.