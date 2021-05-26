Dash Price Hits $204.69 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $940.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $204.69 or 0.00530939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.89 or 0.01454901 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,148,270 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

