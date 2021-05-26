DB Base Metals Short ETN (NYSEARCA:BOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DB Base Metals Short ETN (NYSEARCA:BOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.77 million.

NYSEARCA:BOS opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. DB Base Metals Short ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DB Base Metals Short ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Base Metals Short ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.