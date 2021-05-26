DCC plc (LON:DCC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 107.85 Per Share

DCC plc (LON:DCC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,236 ($81.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,885.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).
In related news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.