DCC plc (LON:DCC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 107.85 Per Share

DCC plc (LON:DCC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,236 ($81.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,885.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

In related news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

