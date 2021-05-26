Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.22.

NYSE DE opened at $360.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

