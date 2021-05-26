Dego Finance Achieves Market Cap of $54.72 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $54.72 million and $12.09 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00016682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00072215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00954796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.09924454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

