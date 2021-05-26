Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $567,577.69 and $30,134.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00081375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.12 or 0.00972819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.10 or 0.09974248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00091734 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.