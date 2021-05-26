Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 4,943,019 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $933.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 425.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 434,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.