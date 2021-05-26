Desiree Coleman Sells 11,620 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 11,620 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $969,456.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,914,410.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Desiree Coleman sold 8,967 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $774,479.79.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 177.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

