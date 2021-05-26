Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Destination XL Group has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 671.17% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.