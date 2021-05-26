Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $104.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.
MXIM stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $102.31.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.