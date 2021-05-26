Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $104.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

MXIM stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

