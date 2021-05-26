Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TPRKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPRKY opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.