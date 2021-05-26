Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

