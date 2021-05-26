Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
