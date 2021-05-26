Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.