Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.33

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 30573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

