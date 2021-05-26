Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.33

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 30573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.