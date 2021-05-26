Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.33

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 30573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
