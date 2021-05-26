Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.33

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 30573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

