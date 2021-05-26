Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.15 ($59.00).

DWNI stock opened at €52.06 ($61.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

