Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.25

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.25 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72). Devro shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 172,883 shares trading hands.

DVO has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Lesley Jackson purchased 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46). Also, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,690.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

