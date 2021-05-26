DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading 5.2% Higher

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $361.48 and last traded at $359.77. 26,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 837,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,173 shares of company stock worth $13,330,334. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

