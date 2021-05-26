Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00965288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.45 or 0.09831031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091395 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

