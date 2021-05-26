Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $59,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.