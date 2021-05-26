Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,438 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $61,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of ED opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

