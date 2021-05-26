Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,026 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,429,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $60,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $58,552,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $22,742,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

