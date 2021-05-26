Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.04% of MarineMax worth $62,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

