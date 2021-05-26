Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,936 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Aspen Technology worth $59,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 73,237 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.