Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,874 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,316,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $58,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cannae by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

