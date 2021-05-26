Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,332 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.05% of Safety Insurance Group worth $58,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,454,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,305 shares of company stock worth $346,447. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAFT stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.