Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,871,231 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $167,649,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

