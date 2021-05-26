Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

