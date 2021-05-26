Diversified Trust Co Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,283 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.47. 43,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,165. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $263.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

